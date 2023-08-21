BJP Ex-Minister Meets Siddaramaiah Amid Buzz Over Defected Leaders' Return

ST Somashekar said he met Siddaramaiah to discuss the "development of his constituency". (File)

Amid buzz over 'Operation Hasta', hinting that some Karnataka BJP legislators are willing to go back to their "mother party", BJP MLA and former minister S T Somashekar on Sunday met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Mr Somashekar, BJP MLA from Yashwanthpur constituency in Bengaluru, said in a statement that his meeting with Siddaramaiah at his residence was over a discussion on the "development of his constituency".

Later, he said the meeting was regarding the need for a maternity hospital at Sir M Visvesvaraya Layout on a civic amenity plot and a flyover for Kengeri Satellite Town.

Mr Somashekar has been meeting Congress leaders in recent days and had even praised Mr Shivakumar as his "political guru".

Meanwhile, in another development, JD(S) leader Ayanur Manjunath called on Deputy Chief Minister and Congress state chief DK Shivakumar on Sunday.

Reacting to his meeting with Manjunath, Mr Shivakumar said many people meet him and that he cannot explain the reason behind it.

The term 'Operation Hasta', referring to Congress's hand symbol, has gained significance as it is said to be a drive to bring BJP leaders and legislators to the Congress fold.

'Operation Hasta' is said to be in retaliation to the BJP's 'Operation Lotus' in 2019 when 17 Congress and JD(S) legislators jumped ship to join the BJP. 'Op Lotus' had resulted in the toppling of the short-lived coalition government of Congress and the JD(S).

With rumours doing rounds that many BJP legislators and leaders are said to be in touch with Congress leaders, the BJP has started an exercise to keep its flock together and are trying to persuade its disgruntled MLAs.

Two days ago, former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said he had spoken to the BJP MLAs and former ministers Shivaram Hebbar and Munirathna.

"I spoke to them and they clearly said they are not going to quit the party. We have brought the local problems to the notice of our party president. That will be solved. We will remain united," Mr Bommai told reporters.

An angry rebuttal to 'Operation Hasta' came from former minister and BJP national general secretary CT Ravi who said he knew how to "operate the palm".

Mr Shivakumar responded saying: "CT Ravi is giving us a threat that he will chop off the palm. What happened when you (BJP) took away Congress and JD(S) MLAs? When you can threaten others, others also know how to threaten you. You brought down the coalition government to form yours."

He clarified that he is not calling anyone to join the Congress and there was no need now in the party.

