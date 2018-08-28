Bengaluru Man Gouges Out Father's Eye With Bare Hands Over Property

According to police, Abhishek is a drug addict and he did not have a sound source of income.

A 40-year-old man in Bengaluru allegedly gouged out an eye of his father with his bare hands after a dispute over property this morning.

The accused, Abhishek Chetan, wanted his father, 65-year-old Parameshwar, to transfer the rights of his JP Nagar house in his name. Parameshwar wanted to share the property between his daughter and Abhishek, to which the accused did not agree.

After a heated argument, Abhishek gouged out one of his father's eyes, and seeing a pool of blood and his father writhing in pain, he ran away, police said, adding he was later arrested.

Parameshwar, who was admitted to a hospital, is stable, but has lost one of his eyes.

Parameshwar had retired from the state government's translation department about six years ago; his wife died two months ago.

Police say since his mother's death, Abhishek had been forcing his father to transfer the property in his name and they used to fight quite often over it.

One of Parameshwar's relative said Abhishek not only gouged out his father's eye but also tried to kill him.