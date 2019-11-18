As Karnataka Bypoll Nears, BJP Faces Rifts Over Tickets For Rebel MLAs

The BJP is confident of winning a majority of the 15 constituencies where bypolls will be held (File)

The deadline for filing nominations for the 15 Karnataka Assembly seats that will see bypolls on December 5 ends today. Made necessary after sitting MLAs resigned in July, triggering the collapse of the Congress-JDS coalition government, the election will see the former allies contest separately against the BJP. The MLAs who quit were subsequently disqualified by then-Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar and barred from elections till 2023. However, last week the Supreme Court cancelled that decision.

The BJP has since fielded several of those former MLAs in next month's election, with Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa describing them as "future ministers". Earlier today Karnataka BJP tweeted in support of its candidates.

"Wishing success to all our candidates filing their nominations for the upcoming Legislative Assembly by-elections. With the blessings of Goddess Bhuvaneshwari and Kannadigas we will emerge victorious to pursue our mission of building #SuvarnaKarnataka," the party said.

Wishing success to all Our Candidates filing their nominations for the upcoming Legislative Assembly by-elections.



With the blessings of Goddess Bhuvaneshwari and Kannadigas we will emerge victorious to pursue Our mission of building #SuvarnaKarnataka. pic.twitter.com/iAwARpH1fi — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) November 18, 2019

In response Congress leader Siddaramiah took a swipe at the BJP over "Operation Kamala (Lotus)" and said it was time to "fight anti-constitutional approach".

"Ongoing by-elections is the outcome of @BJP4Karnataka's Operation Kamala. It is the time to fight against anti-constitutional approach of BJP & repose the faith in democracy," he tweeted.

Ongoing by-elections is the outcome of @BJP4Karnataka's Operation Kamala. It is the time to fight against anti-constitutional approach of BJP & repose the faith in democracy.



Here is the list of @INCKarnataka candidates for by-elections. I request you all to support them. pic.twitter.com/0SKQtp2Ejl — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) November 18, 2019

However, the decision to field the rebels hasn't gone down well with other BJP leaders.

The Hoskote ticket has been given to MTB Nagaraj, one of the richest candidates in the contest. A miffed Sharath Bache Gowda, son of BJP MP Bache Gowda, then filed his nomination as an independent candidate.

Chief Minister Yediyurappa has now threatened Sharath Bache Gowda with expulsion if he does not withdraw his nomination.

Meanwhile, supporters of Deputy Chief Minister Lakshman Savadi protested after the Athani ticket went to another of the disqualified MLAs - Mahesh Kumathahalli - despite Mr Savadi himself asking his followers to support Mr Kumathahalli.

Another BJP leader, Ashok Pujari, has dropped hints about joining the JDS after failing to get the Gokul ticket. Supporters of R Shankar, an independent candidate who withdrew support to the Congress-JDS alliance, have expressed their disappointment after he was not fielded from Ranibennur.

Raju Kage said he joined the Congress because the BJP wouldn't give him a cabinet berth.

Accustomed, over the past few months, to seeing MPs and MLAs desert other parties and join it, the BJP was on the other side of the fence after Raju Kage let the party to join the Congress. He had not been considered for the Kagwad ticket.

Bengaluru's Shivajinagar seat that is held by Roshan Baig, the only one of the 17 disqualified MLAs not to join the BJP, will be contested by Sharavana, who will take on Congress's Rizwan Arshad and the JDS's Tanveer Ahmed.

The Congress has repeatedly alleged the BJP had a hand in the downfall of its government. Earlier this month, an audio clip was leaked in which Chief Minister Yediyurappa can be heard saying Home Minister Amit Shah knew about the rebel MLAs plans. He can also be heard exhorting his party colleagues to support the rebels.

"Whatever promise we have given, we are going to fulfil. All our BJP workers will work day and night. And all 15 MLAs who are going to contest, they are going to win, 100%," the Chief Minister said on Thursday, welcoming them into the BJP.

The Congress has approached the Election Commission, saying promises made by the Chief Minister to the disqualified MLAs are a violation of the code of conduct.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.