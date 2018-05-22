Arvind Kejriwal To Attend Kumaraswamy's Oath Taking Ceremony In Karnataka The May 12-Karnataka Assembly election resulted in a hung assembly, with the BJP emerging as the single-largest party with 104 seats, just 8 below the majority mark.

Share EMAIL PRINT Arvind Kejriwal will attend HD Kumaraswamy's swearing-in ceremony as Karnataka chief minister New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy as the chief minister of Karnataka, according to a Delhi government official.



"Arvind Kejriwal will attend HD Kumarswamy's oath taking ceremony. He has been invited by former prime minister HD Deve Gowda," the official told news agency PTI.



Mr Kumarswamy who visited the national capital on Monday to meet Congress president Rahul Gandhi and the party's senior leader Sonia Gandhi for a discussion on allocation of ministerial berths, also met Mr Kejriwal.



On Saturday, BS Yeddyurappa had stepped down as the chief minister without facing the floor test in the state assembly as the Bharatiya Janata Party or BJP were a few seats short of the majority mark, following which Mr Kumaraswamy met state Governor Vajubhai Vala, and said he had been invited to form the government.



The May 12-Karnataka Assembly election resulted in a hung assembly, with the BJP emerging as the single-largest party with 104 seats, just 8 below the majority mark.





