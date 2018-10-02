Announce 5-Day Work Week: Karnataka Minister's Request To HD Kumaraswamy

Karnataka Minister for Social Welfare Priyank Kharge says it will boost the work capacity of the state government employees.

Karnataka | | Updated: October 02, 2018 09:25 IST
Announce 5-Day Work Week: Karnataka Minister's Request To HD Kumaraswamy

Karnataka minister requests five-day work week for all the state government employees.

Bengaluru: 

Karnataka Minister for Social Welfare Priyank Kharge has requested Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy to announce five-day work week for all the state government employees.

"It'll be good if five days week can be considered, it will boost the work capacity of the state government employees," Mr Kharge stated in the letter.

Mr Kharge added that he got the same demand from many of the state government employees.

He wrote the letter to the Chief Minister on August 29, however, it came out in media on Monday.

