RSS Leader's "Spewing Venom" Barb At Congress Leader Priyank Kharge

Spewing venom about the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has become the Congress's habit, a top leader of the organisation has said.

Indresh Kumar, a member of the RSS national executive, responded to Karnataka minister and Congress leader Priyank Kharge's remarks criticising the RSS.

"It is the country's continuing misfortune that instead of fostering freedom, Congress has caused division. Criticising the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has become a habit for that party. Now, it has become a habit of the Congress party to spew venom about the RSS. They should understand RSS better and should stop talking about RSS," Kumar said.

Kharge has sparked a row after he requested Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah not to allow RSS activities in government schools and colleges.

"RSS's activities brainwash young minds, which is not helping the nation or society. I've written to the Chief Minister to not allow RSS activities or their 'Baithaks', even in archaeological temples or state-owned temples. Let them do it in private homes. We have no problem with that, but you can't use government grounds for their mass brainwashing," he said.

The minister later said he had received threats after he made the remarks. In another letter to the Chief Minister, Kharge urged that government officers and employees be strictly prohibited from being members or participating in activities organised by any organisation.

The BJP has hit back at the minister, with state party chief Vijayendra Yediyurappa saying his remarks reflect a "perverse and anti-Hindu mindset" of the Congress.

Accusing the state government of targeting officials for participating in RSS activities, he said, "The Congress, infamous for imposing an emergency on the nation and strangulating the democratic system in the past, is now proceeding on the same path in Karnataka. History bears witness that if divisive politics and authoritarian tendencies are flaunted, the people of this country will reduce them to nothing, as evidenced by the pages of history."