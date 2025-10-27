"Twisting My Words": Priyank Kharge On Himanta Sarma Over Semiconductor Row

Congress leader and Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge on Monday launched a sharp counterattack against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him and the BJP of deliberately misrepresenting his remarks about semiconductor investments.

In a post on X, Kharge said, "As usual, the BJP and CM Himanta Biswa Sarma are twisting my words. My statement is clear and very specific; it was about how semiconductor companies were being pressured to set up in Gujarat and Assam, even when they had expressed a clear interest in Karnataka because of our engineering talent and established ecosystem."

The Karnataka minister slammed CM Sarma for Assam's poor performance in key development indicators. He further accused the Chief Minister of corruption and neglecting the state's youth.

"After nearly a decade of BJP rule, Assam today ranks among the bottom five states in crucial development indicators like health, education, and economic growth, as per NITI Aayog's latest report.

The only thing Mr Sarma has managed to grow is his own wealth. Every major scam or corruption case seems to trace back to his doorstep, while the youth of Assam are left without jobs or opportunities," Priyank Kharge said.

"Instead of trying to whitewash his failures by giving my statements political spin, the Chief Minister should ask himself what he's done for the young people of his state. Why are they leaving Assam to find work elsewhere?" he posted.

Kharge further asserted that Congress would restore transparency, create jobs, and rebuild public trust when it returns to power in Assam.

"The BJPs days in Assam are numbered. When Congress returns to power in Assam, our focus will be on skilling, employability and rebuilding faith in governance. We will create an environment where talent thrives in every corner of the state and young people are free from the grip of corrupt governance and divisive politics of a 3rd-rate crook," he said.

Earlier, Priyank Kharge sparked controversy with remarks questioning the decision to set up semiconductor industries in Assam and Gujarat instead of Bengaluru, asking, "What is there in Gujarat and Assam? Is there talent there?" His comments, made on Sunday, have drawn sharp backlash from political opponents, who accused him of insulting other states.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday called Priyank Kharge a "first-class idiot".

"He has insulted Assamese youth, and Congress has not yet condemned this. Perhaps, we might file a case against him because he has said that Assam does not have educated youth. It is an insult to the entire Assamese youth," CM Sarma said.

