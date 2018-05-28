Allocation Of Portfolios In Karnataka Can Be Decided In 3-4 Days: Siddaramaiah Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah set aside speculations that there was confusions on allocation of portfolios.

Amid hectic lobbying for ministerial berths in the coming cabinet expansion in Karnataka, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the matter of allocation of portfolios could be decided in the next three to four days.



He said the issue of allocation of portfolios could not be discussed with Congress president Rahul Gandhi as he would be travelling abroad.



"We could not discuss the matter of allocation of portfolios with Congress President Rahul Gandhi. Once he returns, we will discuss with him again. It will not take a week... Maybe three-four days will be required," he told reporters in Delhi.



According to sources, the meeting in Delhi to decide on the portfolio allocation has been postponed for a week as Sonia Gandhi is travelling abroad with her son tonight for health check-up.



"The meeting is most likely to be held on June 4-5," they had said.



Mr Siddaramaiah, who is in the national capital, held talks with ministerial aspirants there.



The former Chief Minister, however,set aside speculations that there was confusions on allocation of portfolios.



Meanwhile many lawmakers aspiring for a cabinet berth have camped in New Delhi with their supporters.



Hirekerur lawmaker BC Patil, one such ticket aspirant, told reporters there it was in the interest of the party and the administration to make him a minister.



Mr Patil is in Delhi along with former speaker K B Koliwad, former ministers Shivanna, Rudrappa, Manohar Tahsildar, former lawmakers Khadri and Srinivas Mane.



He said he had met Congress general secretary and Karnataka in charge K C Venugopal.



"We requested them and they (Congress high command) have assured us they will consider it. We will be meeting deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara and former chief minister Siddaramaiah," Mr Patil added.



