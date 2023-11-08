5 Die As Car Falls Into Canal While Returning From Function In Karnataka

All the victims were residents of Tumakuru district of Karnataka, police said.

Five people were killed after the car they were travelling in plunged into a canal near Pandavapura at Mandya in Karnataka, police said on Wednesday.

"Five people died after a car fell into the Visvesvaraya Canal," an officer said.

On being informed, rescue teams reached the spot and pulled out the bodies from the canal, police informed further.

All the victims were residents of Tiptur in the Tumakuru district of Karnataka, police said, adding that they were returning from a function in Mysuru when their car met with the accident.

Speaking to ANI, Nandish, Deputy Divisional Officer, said, "From what we have gathered, they had gone to Mysuru to attend a function. They hailed from Gungarahalli at Tipatur in Tumakuru but were residing in Bhadravati. The victims have been identified as Chandrapappa, Krishnappa, Dhananjay, Babu, and Jayanna. The post-mortem will be conducted today. Their family members have been informed. We have been told that the victims were related to each other."

Further details are awaited

