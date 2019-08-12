48 Dead In Karnataka Floods, Chief Minister Oversees Relief Operations

It will take days for the water level to go down in Karnataka, officials said

In Karnataka, rainfall has decreased to some extent, but an orange alert has been declared for southern districts. This is after days of rain and flooding that has left at least 48 dead and 12 people missing.

Over 40,000 homes have been damaged and 6.7 lakh people have been evacuated.

Over 50,000 animals have been rescued. There have been teams on the ground from the Army, Air Force, Navy, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the Home Guards - all working to save lives.

It will take days for the water level to go down. The flooded homes led to the unusual sight of a crocodile lying on the roof of a house in Belagavi district in North Karnataka.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa still doesn't have a cabinet, but after time spent in North Karnataka on Monday, he moved to Dakshina Kannada and Mysuru districts to oversee relief work.

"Five bridges and 300 houses damaged or completely destroyed in the floods in the district. These families will receive a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each. As an emergency relief, Rs 10,000 will be distributed to them," he said.

Leaders from all political parties have been spreading out across the state to help people hit by floods.

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda of the Janata Dal Secular asked the centre to release Rs 5,000 crore as interim relief.

"In another four-five days, when the water has totally receded, I want to see the ground realities and assess the damage. Then if necessary, I will go and meet the Prime Minister and Home Minister," Mr Gowda told NDTV.

