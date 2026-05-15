4 Of Family Dead After House Roof Collapses Due To Heavy Rain In Karnataka

In a heartbreaking incident, four members of a family lost their lives after the roof of their house collapsed amid heavy rain and strong winds on Thursday night in a village in Karnataka's Vijayapura district.

Those who died have been identified as Gurunath Badiger, 35, his wife Jyoti Badiger, 28, and their daughters Kalamma Badiger, 13 and Keerthi Badiger, 9.

The incident occurred at Moratagi village of Alamela taluk in Vijayapura district, police said.

The family had temporarily shifted to an old rented house as renovation work was underway at their house. The incident occurred on Thursday night when the roof of the house collapsed due to the heavy rain and wind.

All four members of the family were asleep when the roof of the house suddenly collapsed on them, following which they got trapped under the debris and died on the spot, a senior police officer said.

Personnel from the Fire and Emergency Services department rushed to the location and launched rescue operations with the help of local villagers, who joined efforts to clear the rubble.

Police officials visited the spot and further investigation is currently underway.