12 Dead In Karnataka Building Collapse, 10 Still Feared Trapped 3 Days On

The collapse took place in Dharwad's Kumareshwar Nagar, about 400 kilometres north of Bengaluru.

Five more people died today, taking the number of deaths in Tuesday's building collapse in Karnataka's Dharwad to 12. With rescue operations in their third day today, 10 people are still feared trapped under the debris.

Over 300 personnel including National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), state fire and emergency forces are on the ground to provide assistance to relief operations.

61 people have been rescued so far.

The four-storey building, some portions of which were under construction, crumbled in Dharwad's Kumareshwar Nagar, about 400 kilometres north of Bengaluru.

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy visited the accident site today and said a magisterial inquiry has been ordered.

Five builders were involved in the construction of the building but no arrests have been made so far.

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy at the accident site today.

On Tuesday, former Karnataka minister and Congress leader Vinay Kulkarni said that one of the partners in the building was his relative and those involved should be punished.

Former chief minister Jagadish Shettar has demanded a "judicial probe by a sitting high court judge" saying he was not satisfied with the inquiry ordered by Mr Kumaraswamy.

The Chief Minister announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the families of those killed and up to 1 lakh to each of the injured people. Since the Model Code of Conduct is in effect, the decision about additional compensation would be taken by the Chief Secretary.

Chief Secretary Vijay Bhaskar is also monitoring the rescue and rehabilitation work.

