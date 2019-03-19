1 Dead, 40 Feared Trapped As Under-Construction Building Collapses In Karnataka's Dharwad

10 ambulances and more than half a dozen fire engines are at the spot

One person has died and nearly 40 are feared trapped after an under-construction building in Karnataka collapsed this afternoon, news agency ANI has reported, quoting the police. Six people have also been injured.

The collapse took place in Dharwad's Kumareshwar Nagar, about 400 kilometres north of Bengaluru.

10 ambulances and more than half a dozen fire engines are at the spot. At least three excavators could also be seen aiding rescue efforts. 15 labourers have been rescued so far.

Videos from the collapse site show hundreds of locals surrounding the collapsed building.

According to local reports, construction had been going on in the building for the last two years and work was ongoing on the third floor. The first two floors had around 60 shops that were functional. Some reports suggest about 150 people were in the shops when the structure crashed.

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy says he has instructed the Chief Secretary to supervise rescue operations. He has also instructed that the injured be airlifted if required.

"Shocked to learn about the collapse of an under-construction building in Dharwad. I have instructed the Chief Secretary to supervise rescue operations. I have also directed the CS to send additional resources and expert rescuers by a special flight to Dharwad," he tweeted.

