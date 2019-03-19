1 Dead, Many Feared Trapped After Building Collapses In Karnataka: Updates

Six people are said to be injured in the building collapse.

One person has died and about 40 others are feared trapped after an under-construction building collapsed in North Karnataka's Dharwad today afternoon, news agency ANI reported quoting the police. 15 labourers have been rescued so far. Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy says he has instructed the Chief Secretary to supervise rescue operations. "Shocked to learn about the collapse of an under-construction building in Dharwad. I have instructed the Chief Secretary to supervise rescue operations. I have also directed the CS to send additional resources and expert rescuers by a special flight to Dharwad," he tweeted.

The building collapse happened about 400 kilometers from the capital Bengaluru. Ambulances have been rushed to the collapse site and about 6 fire engines are on the spot.

