1 Dead, Many Feared Trapped After Building Collapses In Karnataka: Updates

The building collapse happened about 400 kilometers from the capital Bengaluru. Ambulances have been rushed to the collapse site and about 6 fire engines are on the spot.

All India | Edited by | Updated: March 19, 2019 18:14 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
1 Dead, Many Feared Trapped After Building Collapses In Karnataka: Updates

Six people are said to be injured in the building collapse.

Dharwad, Karnataka: 

One person has died and about 40 others are feared trapped after an under-construction building collapsed in North Karnataka's Dharwad today afternoon, news agency ANI reported quoting the police. 15 labourers have been rescued so far. Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy says he has instructed the Chief Secretary to supervise rescue operations. "Shocked to learn about the collapse of an under-construction building in Dharwad. I have instructed the Chief Secretary to supervise rescue operations. I have also directed the CS to send additional resources and expert rescuers by a special flight to Dharwad," he tweeted.

The building collapse happened about 400 kilometers from the capital Bengaluru. Ambulances have been rushed to the collapse site and about 6 fire engines are on the spot. 

 

Here are the updates on the building collapse in Karnataka

 

 


Mar 19, 2019
18:14 (IST)
Spot visuals


Mar 19, 2019
18:11 (IST)
1 Dead, 40 Feared Trapped As Building Collapses In Karnataka's Dharwad
1 Dead, 40 Feared Trapped As Building Collapses In Karnataka's Dharwad | NDTV.com Video | One person has died and nearly 40 are feared trapped after a building that was being constructed in Karnataka collapsed this afternoon, news agency ANI has reported, quoting the police."
Mar 19, 2019
18:08 (IST)
Construction was on since last two years

The first two floors had around 60 shops that were functional. Some reports suggest about 150 people were in the shops when the structure crashed
Mar 19, 2019
18:07 (IST)
The Chief Minister said he has directed the Chief Secretary to send additional resources and expert rescuers by a special flight
Mar 19, 2019
18:03 (IST)
HD Kumaraswamy tweets: 

"Shocked to learn about the collapse of an under-construction building in Dharwad. I have instructed the Chief Secretary to supervise rescue operations. I have also directed the CS to send additional resources and expert rescuers by a special flight to Dharwad," Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy tweeted
No more content

Trending

KarnatakaBuilding collapse

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Anil AmbaniMadhya PradeshSheila DikshitElection 2019Live TVIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MoviesIPL TicketsPramod SawantAir IndiaDalai LamaRahul GandhiDMK Candidate List 2019Redmi GoHoli 2019

................................ Advertisement ................................