One Dead, Two Critical As Building Collapses In Karnataka's Hassan

One person died and four were injured when an abandoned building collapsed in Karnataka's Hassan.

Two of the four injured are in critical condition after the collapse that occurred in front of the Belur bus stand.

The injured were shifted to Hassan's HIMS Hospital. While the building was abandoned, the persons who died and were injured were sitting in front of the building at the time it collapsed.

The man who died has been identified as Amarnath.

The incident comes a day after a factory building collapsed in Punjab's Ludhiana, in which two workers have died so far. Two teams of National Disaster Response Force, along with police, fire brigade and the municipal corporation, are undertaking the rescue operation to rescue another worker who is reportedly trapped under the debris.