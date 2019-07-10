Bengaluru Under-Construction Building Collapses, 1 Killed

An under-construction building collapses in Bengaluru

An under-construction building collapsed in Bengaluru today morning, killing one person and injuring many others.

The building was being constructed in the Pulikeshi Nagar area of Bengaluru.

The person who was killed has been identified as Sambu Kumar and he belonged to Bihar.

A team of State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) reached the spot and conducted rescue operations. The SDRF team rescued six people.

The injured were taken to Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital.

More details are awaited.

