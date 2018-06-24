115 Stations In Karnataka Equipped With Wi-Fi Facility

South Western Railway commissioned 'Mission Wi-Fi' in as many as 115 stations within 18 months, the release said.

Karnataka | | Updated: June 24, 2018 12:59 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
115 Stations In Karnataka Equipped With Wi-Fi Facility

All the main stations such as Bengaluru, Yesvantpur, Mysuru are connected with Wi-Fi (Representational)

Bengaluru:  The South Western Railway has installed high-speed Wi-Fi facility in 115 stations in Karnataka within 18 months.

A release from the railways said the project was part of 'Digital India', an initiative of the central government, aimed at providing Wi-Fi service to all important railway stations as was announced in the railway budget for 2016.

South Western Railway commissioned 'Mission Wi-Fi' in as many as 115 stations within 18 months, the release said.

All the main stations such as Bengaluru, Yesvantpur, Mysuru and Hubballi are connected with Wi-Fi, it added.

All district headquarters except Madkeri are covered along with all tier-2 city rail heads and identified smart cities, the release said.

A majority of taluk headquarters with railway stations has now been provided with Wi-Fi network, it said.

Comments
The railway board has entrusted the work with Rail-Tel for provision of Wi-Fi at stations across the country, in collaboration with Google, the release said.

High-speed Wi-Fi service at railway stations was now being provided through collaboration of Rail-Tel and Google, it said.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

South Western RailwayWi-Fi facilityKarnataka

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Fifa World CupWorld Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilDiabetesHIVCancerMarketSensexTrain StatusPNR StatusPaytmAmazonTata CliqCleartripBest phones

................................ Advertisement ................................