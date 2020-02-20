'You Are Too Educated': Woman Accuses Harassment By Cops In Kanpur

She further said that the policemen forced her father to negotiate with the accused. (Representational)

A probe has been ordered after a woman in Kanpur alleged that some cops misbehaved with her when she went to a police station with her father to file a complaint of sexual harassment.

The woman had posted her complaint on Twitter, tagging the official handle of Kanpur Police. The 21-year-old alleged that instead of listening to her grievance, the cops at the police station asked her: "Zyada padh gayi ho, itna advance kisne bana dia hai, tumhare Papa ne?" (You are too educated. Who facilitated your progress - your father?)

She further said that the policemen forced her father to negotiate with the accused, the son of her landlord, who harassed her on Monday. She also said that there were no female cops at the police station and she had to wait for several hours before she could meet the cops.

"Throughout my stay at the police station, I had to interact with male cops," she tweeted.

Senior police officer Sunil Kumar, however, has denied the allegations. "Her allegations are not true. Both the parties settled the dispute on their own," he said.

Senior police officer Mohit Agarwal said, "I have asked the SSP to initiate a probe in this regard and take action against guilty cops." Inspector general Kanpur range has ordered a probe.