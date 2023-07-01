Watch: Samajwadi MLA Sits In Boat Atop SUV In Protest Against Waterlogging

MLA Amitabh Bajpai placed a boat on the top of his SUV car.

In a bizarre demonstration in Kanpur, Samajwadi Party MLA Amitabh Bajpai protested against the waterlogging issue in the city by sitting on a boat tied to the roof of his SUV.

The Arya Nagar MLA made the symbolic demonstration on Friday to bring the attention of the authorities to the frequent waterlogging on the roads in Kanpur.

कानपुर में सपा विधायक @AmitabhBajpai का जलभराव को लेकर अनोखा प्रदर्शन। अपनी कार के ऊपर नाव रख उसपर सवार होकर सड़कों पर निकले



नगर निगम की विफलता पर किया प्रदर्शन ,उनका कहना है कि बारिश के चलते शहर बन गया था टापू pic.twitter.com/yEO1zFUtf5 — Anurag Verma ( PATEL ) (@AnuragVerma_SP) June 30, 2023

Mr Bajpai even urged the city's residents to use boats for commuting in case of waterlogging in the city and keep boats and life jackets handy for such situations.

The city traffic police, however, issued him a challan of Rs 2,000 for violating traffic rules, which the SP MLA confirmed to have deposited on Saturday.

Talking to PTI, Mr Bajpai said he took to the streets to protest against the waterlogging issue and alleged corruption within the municipal corporation.

He placed a boat on the top of his SUV car and started his demonstration from Sarsaiyya Ghat in Kanpur and crossed Bada Chauraha, Meston Road, Moolganj, Express Road, and Phoolbagh, the MLA added.

The prevalent waterlogging situation in the city has affected most of the pockets including VIP Road, Civil Lines, Babupurwa, Raipurwa, and Juhi Bridge where a delivery boy died allegedly after drowning in a waterlogged road.

The delivery agent, Charan Singh, drowned in a waterlogged underpass near the Juhi Bridge on the night of June 22. His body was recovered the next day along with his bike.

