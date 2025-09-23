5 Dead In Kolkata As Heavy Rain Causes Flooding, Traffic Chaos

Five people have died in rain-related incidents in Kolkata and its suburbs after heavy rain overnight led to waterlogging in several places in the city. The deaths in separate incidents have occurred in Beniapukur, Kalikapur, Netaji Nagar, Gariahat and Ekbalpur. These areas are spread across the central and southern parts of Kolkata.

The waterlogging has disrupted traffic movement, as well as suburban rail and Metro services. In several low-lying parts of the city, water has entered homes and damaged property. Several schools have declared a rain holiday.

The intensity of rain was higher in the city's southern and eastern parts. According to data from the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, Garia Kamdahari recorded 332 mm of rain in a few hours, followed by Jodhpur Park at 285 mm, Kalighat at 280 mm of rain, Topsia at 275 mm and Ballygunge at 264 mm.

The weather office has said the downpour is the result of a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal. The city is now bracing for more rain.