Upset Over Barking, Man Kills Stray Dog In UP

Irked with the constant barking of a stray dog, a man in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur killed the canine with a brick, officials have said.

The incident was caught on a CCTV at a shop in the area. The video clip shows the man, Jackie, walking up to the dog, and throwing the brick on its head.

A case was registered after the owner of the shop, Dharmendra, submitted the CCTV footage to the police.

The police then launched a search to trace Jackie who was on the run, and arrested him, officials said.

Jackie has told the police that he was upset over the constant barking of the dog, so he decided to kill the stray, officials said.