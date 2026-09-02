Kanpur Woman, 60, Found Dead Inside Home, Cops Suspect Robbery

A 60-year-old woman was found dead at her home in Keshavpuram's Hasanpur, possibly killed during a robbery bid, police said on Wednesday.

Uma Kushwaha was found dead seated on a chair on Tuesday. A dark bluish mark around her neck suggested strangulation. Household articles were also found scattered.

The incident came to light around 10 pm, when a tenant went to switch on the submersible pump and found Uma sitting on a chair. When she got no response, she called Uma's husband, Shivmangal Kushwaha, who runs a book stall, an officer said.

Shivmangal rushed home and first thought his wife had suffered a cardiac arrest.

He later noticed the mark around her neck and the scattered belongings.

Police and forensic teams reached the house around 11 pm after getting information about the incident through Dial 112, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) SM Qasim Abidi told PTI.

There were no clear signs of forced entry or a break-in, he said.

"It is too early to conclude whether the murder was committed following a robbery or whether there was another motive. The exact nature of any missing cash or valuables is also being ascertained," the DCP said.

The body was sent for post-mortem examination.

The police said only the cupboard belonging to Uma's elder son, Amrish, was targeted as it had jewellery, while the cupboard of her younger son, Ashish, was left untouched.

Station House Officer (Rawatpur) Kamlesh Rai said teams have been formed to work out the case.

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