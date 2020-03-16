22-Year-Old Allegedly Raped In UP's Kanpur, 4 Arrested: Police

The woman was kept in a hotel initially and then she was taken to a bungalow (Representational)

A 22-year-old woman was allegedly raped for three days in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, the police said today.

The crime came to light when the girl escaped from the place on Sunday, Superintendents of police Anil Kumar said.

We have arrested four people- Sameer Agarwal, Amit Agarwal, Saksham and Manoj-on the rape charge, he said. He also said the prime accused, Amit Agarwal, managed to evade the arrest.

During questioning, the woman said she came to Kanpur through Lucknow from Guwahati on Friday for an event management deal with Amit Agarwal and Sameer Agarwal, whom she had befriended a few months ago.

The woman was also kept at a hotel on Saturday and the next day she was taken to a bungalow, the officer said.

The woman, however, managed to escape from their captivity. After hearing her cries, local people informed police. The woman was sent to a hospital for medical tests to confirm the rape charges, the police said.