2 Men Beaten To Death By Friend After Fight In UP's Kanpur: Police

Police have launched a manhunt for the accused (Representational)

Two people were allegedly beaten to death by one of their friends late on Monday evening apparently after a quarrel, the police said in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur today.

Police have launched a manhunt for the accused, identified as Bhagwati Gudia, and his aides, a senior police officer said.

The two were identified as Manoj Chaurasya, 36, and Ajeet Yadav, 38.

The police officer said the two were at a shop in when Bhagwati Gudia, along with his men, reached there and had an altercation over some issue.

"Soon they indulged in a fight during which Bhagwati and his men hit Manoj and Ajeet repeatedly with a stone and left them seriously injured," the senior officer said, adding that they were rushed to a nearby hospital where they were declared dead.

The family members have accused Bhagwati Gudia and his men of murder but no written complaint has been filed so far, the police said.