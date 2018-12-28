Girl Allegedly Raped By Four Students In Kanpur

The girl alleged that she was assaulted and raped by the youths for hours, senior police official said.

Kanpur | | Updated: December 28, 2018 15:22 IST
The girl was sent for medical examination, say cops. (Representational)


Kanpur: 

A girl was allegedly gang raped by four students at an apartment in the city, the police said.

The accused persons -- a bachelor of business administration and three engineering students -- were detained, senior police official Sanjiv Suman said.

They will be put under arrest after their interrogation is completed, he said on Thursday.

The girl alleged that on Tuesday, she had gone with her friends for shopping when she met one of the accused persons, he said.

The person asked her to come with him to his flat. The pretext is not yet clear, the officer said.

Mr Suman said the girl alleged that she was assaulted and raped by the youths for hours and then, they left her near the Babupurwa police station. Based on a complaint from the girl's father, a sub-inspector, a case was registered, he said.

The girl was sent for medical examination.

