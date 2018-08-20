West Bengal PSC Advertises 957 Sub-Inspector Vacancies in Food And Supplies Department

WBPSC Advertises 957 Sub-Inspector Vacancies in Food And Supplies Department

Public Service Commission. West Bengal (PSCWB) has advertised recruitment of eligible candidates for 957 posts of Sub-Inspector in the Subordinate Food & Supplies Service, Grade-III, under Food and Supplies Department, Govt. of West Bengal, 2018. Candidates would be selected on the basis of recruitment exam for Sub-Inspector, Grade III posts. All appointment will initially be made on temporary basis.

Important Dates

Commencement of online application process: August 22, 2018

Last date to complete application process: September 18, 2018

Eligibility Criteria

Candidate must have passed the Madhyamik Examination of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or its equivalent.

Candidate should be able to read ,write and speak in Bengali (not required for those candidates whose mother tongue is Nepali).

Advertisement

The lower age limit is 18 years and upper age limit is 40 years. Refer to the detailed advertisement for relaxation in upper age limit.

Application Process

Once the application process begins, eligible candidates would be able to apply online through www.pscwbapplication.in. The application fee is Rs. 110 excluding service charge.

Selection Process

The recruitment will be made on the basis of written test (MCQ type) followed by Personality Test.

Click here for more Jobs News