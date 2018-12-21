Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre: Jobs Announced For Diploma, 10th Pass Candidates

VSSC Recruitment 2018 For 86 Posts; Diploma, 10th Pass Can Apply

A total of 86 vacancies will be filled for various posts at Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC). Applications have been invited from diploma holders and candidates who have cleared class 10 with ITI certificate. Vacancies are available for Technician, Technical Assistant, Library Assistant, Scientific Assistant, Draughtsman, Cook, Fireman and Catering Attendant posts. Online registration for the recruitment will begin on December 24. Candidates can apply at the official website vssc.gov.in. For Library Assistant and Scientific Assistant posts candidates with Master's degree and Bachelor's degree, respectively, are eligible to apply.

Candidates with Diploma in electronics engineering / electronics & communication engineering / electronics & telecommunication engineering/ electronics & instrumentation engineering/ mechanical engineering/ computer science & engineering/ cinematography/ photography are eligible to apply. Candidates must have obtained the diploma in first class.

Vacancy Details

Technical Assistant: 11 posts

Scientific Assistant: 1 post

Library Assistant: 2 posts

Technician: 34 posts

Draughtsman: 4 posts

Cook: 3 posts

Fireman: 1 post

Catering Attendant: 22 posts

Technician: 8 posts at MVIT Resident Cell of VSSC at SDSC, SHAR, Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh

