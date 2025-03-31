ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2025: Applications Open For Various Positions, Check Details

ISRO Recruitment 2025: The Indian Space Research Organisation's Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (ISRO VSSC) has begun the registration process for various positions. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website, vssc.gov.in. Candidates can apply apply till April 9, 2025.



ISRO Recruitment 2025: Vacancies

Post Graduate Teacher (Physics)

Salary: Rs 47,600 - Rs 1,51,100

Educational Qualifications:

Candidates must have one of the following qualifications:

An Integrated Post Graduate M.Sc. Course from the Regional College of Education of NCERT in the relevant subject.

Alternatively, a Master's Degree from a recognized university with at least 50% aggregate marks in Physics / Electronics / Applied Physics / Nuclear Physics.

Additional Requirements:

A B.Ed. or an equivalent degree from a recognized university.

Proficiency in teaching in both Hindi and English.

Primary Teacher

Salary: Rs 35,400 - Rs 1,12,400

Educational Qualifications:

Applicants should meet any of the following criteria:

Senior Secondary (or equivalent) with at least 50% marks along with a 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education.

Another option is Senior Secondary (or equivalent) with at least 50% marks combined with a 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.).

A different qualifying route includes Senior Secondary (or equivalent) with at least 50% marks, supplemented by a 2-year Diploma in Education (Special Education).

Lastly, candidates may also qualify with a Graduation degree (minimum 50% marks) together with a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.).

Sub Officer

Salary: Rs 35,400 - Rs 1,12,400

Educational & Professional Requirements:

Candidates must satisfy one of the following conditions:

One option is to be a Leading Fireman/DCO with six years of experience and hold a Sub-Officer's certificate from NFSC, Nagpur.

Another possibility is to hold a B.Sc. degree with PCM, along with a Sub-Officer's certificate from NFSC, Nagpur, and have at least two years of experience as a Leading Fireman after completing the Sub-Officer's course.

Additionally, applicants must possess a valid HVD license.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly for updates.