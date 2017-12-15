UPTET Result 2017 Expected Soon, What's Next?

New Delhi: It seems, candidates awaiting UPTET result 2017 shall have to wait no more. Since 30 November candidates have been eagerly waiting for the Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2017 result, the examination for which was held on 15 October 2017. A total of 9.76 lakh candidates had appeared for the examination held at 1634 exam centres in the State. The final answer keys were available online till 30 November 2017. 1009347 candidates had actually registered for the examination. Candidates can check the UPTET result 2017 at the official website of the Board at upbasiceduboard.gov.in.
Earlier UPTET result 2017 was expected on 30 November 2017. The website crashed on the same day and candidates were in a fix. Official website of UPTET 2017 showed technical glitches during admit card and answer key retrieval as well. Therefore candidates can expect a slow website soon after the declaration of the result. UPTET 2017 Website Goes Down @ Upbasiceduboard.gov.in; What Are Your Options
Online application for UPTET 2017 had begun in August and continued till September. The month application process invited graduates and intermediate qualified candidates to register.
In September 2017, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet had approved changes in the primary school teachers appointment process. Written exam of 60 marks was made compulsory. Only those candidates who have cleared TET (Teacher's Eligibility Test) exam will be eligible for the written exam, he said. Minister for Basic Education Anupama Jaiswal said 1.37 lakh primary teachers will be appointed through this new process. Written Examination Compulsory For Uttar Pradesh Primary Teachers' Appointment