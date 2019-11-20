UPTET 2019 Application Process Ends Today

UPTET 2019 application process will end today

Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2019 application process will conclude today. The last date to submit the application fee after completing the registration is November 21. Candidates who complete the application process can download and print their application form till November 22, 2019.

The UPTET exam is tentatively scheduled on December 22. The admit card for the UPTET exam will be released on December 2 on the official website.

An applicant must have a graduation degree and 2-year D.El.Ed. (BTC) qualification from any institute recognized by NCTE. Candidates are advised to read the UPTET notification for equivalent qualifications.

Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria can apply for the test on the official UPTET website, 'updeled.gov.in'.

The application fee for General and OBC category candidates for one paper is Rs. 600 and for two papers is Rs. 1200. The application fee for SC and ST category candidates for one paper is Rs. 400 and for both papers is Rs. 800. The application fee for PwD candidates for pone paper is Rs. 100 and for both papers is Rs. 200.

There will be two papers in the exam. Paper I is for candidates who wish to teach primary classes (1 to 5) and Paper II is for candidates who wish to teach upper primary classes (6 to 8). Those candidates who fulfill eligibility criteria for both papers can apply for appearing in both the papers. Such candidates will have to pay application fee for both the papers.

