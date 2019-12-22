Job Exams Postponed In Uttar Pradesh, Know Details

UPSSSC Junior Assistant, Computer Operator exam date update

The recruitment exams for Junior Assistant and Computer Operator posts scheduled for December 24 and December 26, have been postponed. The Junior Assistant and Computer Operator exams would now be conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) on January 4 and January 10, respectively.

"Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission has postponed its exam for Junior Assistants and Computer Operators scheduled for 24th December and 26th December. The new dates are 4th January and 10th January 2020, respectively," tweeted ANI.

The admit card for the Junior Assistant exam was released on December 20. Whether the Commission would release new admit cards for the exam or the candidates would be allowed to take the exam with the same admit card, is yet to be confirmed.

The examinations would be held at 16 exam centres - Agra, Ayodhya, Bareily, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Kanpur City, Lucknow, Mathura, Meerut, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, Prayagaraj, Saharanpur, Seetapur, and Varanasi.

