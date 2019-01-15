UP Secondary Education Services Selection Board PGT Admit Card Released

UPSESSB Admit Card PGT Exam: Know How To Download

The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Services Selection Board (UPSESSB) will conduct the written exam for Post graduate teacher (PGT) recruitment on February 1 and 2. Candidates who had opted to appear for the exam at Prayagraj have been allotted centres as per the second city preferred by them while filling up the application form.

Admit cards for the PGT exam has been released by UPSESSB. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website till February 2. Download Admit Card

Candidates should go through the instructions given on the admit card and carry the same to the exam centre.

Exam for recruitment of trained graduate teachers (TGT) will be held in March. Admit cards for the same can be expected next month.

UPSESSB, the board for selecting teachers for secondary institutions, had notified the recruitment on June 5, 2016. The exam was initially scheduled to be held on 27, 28 and 29 September, 2018. However on November 11, 2018 the Board announced that the exam will be held in February and March 2019.

