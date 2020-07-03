UPSC To Reopen Application Withdrawal Facility For Civil Services Exam

UPSC: The application withdrawal option will open from August 1 till August 8.

For the Civil Services exam 2020, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will open the application withdrawal facility again. Through this, candidates who wish not to take their exams this year can withdraw their applications from the UPSC. This is the first time, the UPSC has introduced this option for Civil Services exam. In March, after the completion of the registration process, this option was opened for candidates for a week.

The UPSC has also allowed candidates to change their choice of exam centre. The option to change exam centre for Civil Services exam will open on July 7. This will be held in two phases: July 7 to July 13 and July 20 to July 24.

Candidates need to provide the details of registered application with registration-id which was completed and submitted finally. There is no provision for withdrawal of incomplete applications.

The fee deposited during application submission will not be returned to the candidates. UPSC has no provision to refund any fee amount paid by candidates, so in case of successful withdrawal of application the fees will not be refunded, the Commission had said in the notification released in February.

On successful completion of withdrawal of application, an auto-generated email and SMS will be sent on candidate's registered email-id and mobile. In case any candidate has not submitted the request for withdrawal of application he/she may contact UPSC on email-id: upscsoap@nic.in immediately, it added.

