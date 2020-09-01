UPSC Asks Candidates To Wear Masks, Carry Sanitizer To Civil Services Exam

UPSC has released admit cards for the Civil Services exam today.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has asked the candidates of Civil Services 2020 preliminary exam to maintain social distancing and personal hygiene at exam centres. The UPSC has released the admit cards today. The exam is scheduled for October 4. This year the exam has been delayed by 4 months. The exam was initially scheduled to be held on May 31, however, due to COVID-19 pandemic the exam could not be held.

UPSC has asked candidates to carry their own hand sanitizer in a small sized transparent bottle.

It has made wearing of masks compulsory. "Candidates without mask/ face cover will not be allowed entry into the venue," it has said.

However, the candidates have to remove their masks for verification.

"Candidates to follow COVID 19 norms of 'social distancing' as well as 'personal hygiene' inside the Examination Halls/Rooms as well as in the premises of the Venue," UPSC has said.

This is the first time UPSC has released instructions specifically for COVID-19.

Before this, a false report claimed that UPSC has made it compulsory for candidates to get tested for COVID-19 before appearing for the exam.

The Civil Services 2021 preliminary exam will be held on June 27. UPSC will release the notification on February 10. The main exam for Civil Services 2021 will be held in September.

Civil Services 2019 exam result was announced on August 4. Pradeep Singh from Haryana has topped the exam.

