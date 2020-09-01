UPSC Civil Services Exam 2020 Admit Card Released

UPSC has released the admit card for Civil Services 2020 preliminary exam.

The UPSC has released the admit card for Civil Services 2020 preliminary exam. The exam will be held on October 4. The Civil Services preliminary exam was earlier scheduled to be held on May 31, it was however postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the infection.

Candidates who face issues in downloading the admit card should contact the UPSC. "In case of any problem in downloading e-admit card for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2020 or discrepancy noticed in the e-admit card , may please be informed in detail on e-mail: - web-upsc[at]nic[dot]in (For Technical Problem) , uscsp-upsc[at]nic[dot]in (For Applicant Data Problem)," UPSC has notified.

Candidates who qualify the preliminary exam will be shortlisted for the main exam which will be held on January 8, 2021.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the dates of the Civil Services 2021 exam. The Civil Services 2021 preliminary exam will be held on June 27 and the exam details will be notified on February 10. The main exam for Civil Services 2021 will be held in September.

