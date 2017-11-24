UPSC NDA, NA (I) 2017 Final Result Declared, 371 Qualify

New Delhi: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final result for NDA, NA (I) 2017. Candidates who had appeared for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Exam (I) 2017 can now check the merit list available online at upsc.gov.in which carries details of 371 qualified candidates. The exact marks of the candidates will be available online at UPSC website 15 days from today (24 November 2017). Candidates, now, shall have to submit relevant documents supporting their candidature to the Additional Directorate General of Recruiting, Adjutant General’s Branch, Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Army), West Block No.III, Wing–I, R.K Puram, NEW Delhi -110066.
Candidates have been selected ‘on the basis of the results of the Written Examination held by the Union Public Service Commission on 23rd April, 2017 and the subsequent Interviews held by the Services Selection Board, of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of National Defence Academy for the 139th Course and Naval Academy for the 101st Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from 2nd January 2018.’
The written test result for NDA, NA (II) 2017 was declared in the first week of November. The written test was conducted in September 2017. The candidates who have qualified the written test will next have to appear for Interview. UPSC NDA, NA Results 2017: Written Test Result For Examination II Declared
In another news, Uttarakhand government has decided to set up two centres to train youths to make them prepare for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) and National Defence Academy (NDA) exams. The government will set up one centre in Kumaon and another one in Garhwal regions to train youths aspiring to join the armed forces. Uttarakhand To Set Up Training Centres For NDA, CDS Aspirants
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), the official organisor of CDS exams, has recently notified the CDS - I 2018 exam which including SSC Women (Non-Technical) courses. The last date to fill application forms online is December 4, 2017 till 6:00 pm.