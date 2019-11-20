UPSC Releases Medical Officer Recruitment Test Result

UPSC has released result for Medical Officer recruitment test

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released result for the written exam conducted for recruitment of Medical officer (General Duty). The exam was conducted in computer-based mode on October 20. Based on the performance in the recruitment test, the Commission has shortlisted candidates 'provisionally' for the interview process.

The Commission has shortlisted 984 candidates as against 327 posts for Medical Officer.

UPSC Medical Officer (General Duty) Recruitment Test Result

Candidates who appeared for the recruitment test can check their qualification status for the interview from the result document available on the UPSC website.

Only such candidates who satisfy/fulfill all the eligibility conditions as per advertisement shall be called for interview.

Details about the interview process will be released on the UPSC website in due course of time.

The marks of candidates, who have not been shortlisted in the recruitment test and category wise cut off marks etc. will be put on the commission's website within 30 days from the date of publication of the final result.

Candidates who are selected through this recruitment will work in the dispensaries and hospitals of the Government of NCT of Delhi. All such candidates will serve two years' probation after selection. Appointed persons will not be allowed private practice of any kind whatsoever including any consultation and laboratory work.

