UPSC Recruitment 2023: Applications Invited For Assistant Director General, Other Posts, Salary Up To Rs 2.08 Lakh

UPSC Recruitment 2023: The maximum age limit is 40 years for the post of ADG (shipping)

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is currently accepting applications for the posts of translator (Dari) and assistant director general. The deadline for application submission is December 14. Those interested can apply by visiting the official websites at upsconline.nic.in and upsc.gov.in.

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy details

The recruitment drive aims to fill one vacancy for the post of translator (Dari) in the Signal Intelligence Directorate, Integrated Defence Staff Headquarters, Ministry of Defence, and two vacancies for the post of assistant director general of Shipping in the Directorate General of Shipping, Mumbai, Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways.

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Application fee

Applicants (excluding Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability candidates eligible for fee exemption) are required to submit a fee of Rs 25. This can be done either by depositing the amount in any SBI branch in cash, through the net banking services of any bank, or by making payment through Visa/Master/Rupay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI.

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Steps to apply

Visit the official website at upsconline.nic.in.

Click on the "online recruitment application (ORA) for various recruitment posts" on the homepage.

A new page will appear on the screen.

Complete the application form.

Pay the application fee.

Submit the application form.

Take a printout for future reference.



Direct link to apply

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Salary range and age limit

Assistant director general of shipping - Rs 67,700- Rs 2,08,700

The maximum age limit is 40 years as of the closing date. However, for Scheduled Castes candidates applying for the reserved vacancy, the maximum age limit is 45 years as of the closing date.

Translator (Dari) - Rs 56,100 - Rs 1,77,500

The maximum age limit for applicants should not exceed 35 years as of the closing date. However, there is a relaxation of up to five years for regularly appointed Central/Union Territory Government employees, as per the instructions/orders issued by the government.



Check the official notification here