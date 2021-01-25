UPSC Invites Application To Fill Vacancies In Delhi Government, Various Ministries

New Delhi:
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications to fill vacancies in various ministries and under the Delhi government. Application forms are available on the official website of the Commission, upsc.gov.in. The last date for submission of application forms is February 11.
UPSC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details
- Junior Technical Officer: 6 posts in Directorate of Sugar and Vegetable Oils, Department of Food and Public Distribution, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution
- Assistant Director (Fishing Harbour): 1 post in Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying
- Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Forensic Medicine): 6 posts in Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
- Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Public Health): 4 posts in Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
- Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Surgical Oncology): 2 posts in Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
- Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Social and Preventive Medicine or Community Medicine): 12 posts in Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
- Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor(Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation): 7 posts in Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
- Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Radio Therapy): 7 posts in Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
- Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Urology): 6 posts in Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
- Lecturer (Medical Social Work): 1 post in All India Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Mumbai, Director General of Health Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
- Assistant Public Prosecutor: 80 posts in Directorate of Prosecution, Home Department, Government of NCT of Delhi
- Data Processing Assistant: 116 posts in Information Technology Department, Government of NCT of Delhi