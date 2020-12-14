UPSC Notifies Vacancies In Home Ministry, New Delhi Municipal Council, Others

UPSC has announced vacancies in various ministries. Registration deadline is December 31

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has notified vacancies in Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Finance, New Delhi Municipal Council and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and has invited applications to fill them. The application forms are available on the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in. The last date to fill and submit the application forms is December 31.

Candidates, who submit the application forms, will be allowed to take printout of their forms till January 1, 2021.

UPSC Recruitment 2020: Vacancy Details

Assistant Legal Adviser: 2 posts in Directorate of Enforcement, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance

Medical Physicist: 4 posts in Safdarjung Hospital, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Public Prosecutor: 10 posts in National Investigation Agency, Ministry of Home Affairs

Assistant Engineer (Electrical): 18 posts in Department of Electrical Engineering, New Delhi Municipal Council

Law graduates with 3 years experience at bar dealing with criminal laws or fiscal laws are eligible for Assistant Legal Adviser post. Those with Masters degree should have 1 year work experience.

Candidates with Post Graduate degree in Physics and Post M.Sc. Diploma in Radiological or Medical Physics and having done internship of minimum twelve months in a recognised well equipped Radiation Therapy Department can apply for Medical Physicist post. Candidates having a basic degree in Science with Physics as one of the main subjects and a post graduate degree in Radiological or Medical Physics and an internship of minimum twelve months in a recognised well equipped Radiation Therapy Department are also eligible for this post.

Law graduates with 7 years practice as an Advocate in conducting criminal cases or 7 years' experience of State Judicial Service or Legal department of State or Central Government can apply for the post of Public Prosecutor.

Candidates with Degree in Electrical Engineering having one year experience can apply for Assistant Engineer post.

