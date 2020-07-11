UPSC Announces Recruitment On Various Vacancies; Check Details

UPSC has announced recruitment on various vacancies

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced recruitment on various vacancies. The advertisement lists out three vacancies for the post of Assistant Librarian and Information Officer, one vacancy for Scientist 'B' (Computer Science/IT), three vacancies for Scientist 'C' (Senior Hydrologist), one vacancy for the post of Research Officer in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, and one vacancy for the post of Assistant Secretary (Law).

Interested applicants can check the required eligibility criteria from the recruitment advertisement available on the UPSC website.

Eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment through the Online Recruitment Application (ORA), 'upsconline.nic.in'. The last date to apply for the recruitment is July 30, 2020.

However the eligibility criteria i.e. Age, Experience etc. will be counted as on April 16, 2020 as these vacancies were originally scheduled to be launched along with vacancy details on March 28, 2020 with the closing date on April 16.

The application fee is Rs. 25 which can be remitted in any branch of State Bank of India (SBI) by cash or by using net banking facility or by using a debit/credit card. Women candidates and candidates from SC, ST, and PH category are exempted from paying application fee.

In case the commission receives more number of applications than the number of vacancies, it will adopt a short listing criteria to restrict the number of candidates to be called for interview to a reasonable number.

