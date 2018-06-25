UPSC Notifies Recruitment For Lecturer Posts Under DTTE, Delhi The last date to apply is July 12, 2018.

Share EMAIL PRINT UPSC Recruitment 2018 For Lecturer Post; Apply At Upsc.gov.in New Delhi: Union Public Service Commission (



The last date to apply is July 12, 2018.



In another notification, UPSC had notified recruitment for Airworthiness Officer under Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Civil Aviation. The last date to apply against 41 vacancies is June 28, 2018. Candidates with Bachelor's Degree in Physics or Mathematics or Aircraft Maintenance or Engineering Degree in Aeronautical or Mechanical or Electrical or Electronics or Telecommunication having a valid Aircraft Maintenance Engineer's (AME) License endorsed in either of the Categories B1 or B2 issued by Directorate General of Civil Aviation are eligible to apply. Minimum three years of Aircraft Maintenance experience on an operating aircraft in an Aircraft Maintenance Organisation approved by Directorate General of Civil Aviation is also required to be eligible for the recruitment.



Click here for more Jobs News



Union Public Service Commission ( UPSC ) has notified recruitment for 13 lecturer posts under Department of Training & Technical Education, Government of NCT of Delhi. Applicants should note that this recruitment is for candidates who belong to PwD category. Details can be found at upsc.gov.in. In order to be eligible for recruitment, candidates must have 'Bachelor's Degree in Engineering/ Technology in Civil Engineering with first class or equivalent from a recognized University/ Institute. If a candidate has a Master's degree in Engineering/ Technology, First class or equivalent is required at Bachelor's or Master's level.'The last date to apply is July 12, 2018. In another notification, UPSC had notified recruitment for Airworthiness Officer under Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Civil Aviation. The last date to apply against 41 vacancies is June 28, 2018. Candidates with Bachelor's Degree in Physics or Mathematics or Aircraft Maintenance or Engineering Degree in Aeronautical or Mechanical or Electrical or Electronics or Telecommunication having a valid Aircraft Maintenance Engineer's (AME) License endorsed in either of the Categories B1 or B2 issued by Directorate General of Civil Aviation are eligible to apply. Minimum three years of Aircraft Maintenance experience on an operating aircraft in an Aircraft Maintenance Organisation approved by Directorate General of Civil Aviation is also required to be eligible for the recruitment. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter