UPSC Recruitment 2017: Indian Forest Service Main Examination Result Released @Upsc.gov.in Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the result for Indian Forest Services Main Examination. The Main examination was held in December 2017.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Indian Forest Service Main Examination Result Released @Upsc.gov.in New Delhi: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the result for Indian Forest Services Main Examination. The Main examination was held in December 2017. Candidates who have qualified the Main examination will have to appear for the personality test. The schedule for the personality test wil be released on the Commission's website shortly. The e-summon letters for the personality test will also be released on the official website subsequently.



The Personality Tests of the candidates qualified in main examination will be held in the Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069.



How to check UPSC IFoS Main Exam Result 2017?



Step one: Go to official UPSC website: www.upsc.gov.in

Step two: Click on the 'Written Result: IFS Main Examination 2017' link in What's New window.

Step three: In the new window, click on the result pdf link.

Step four: Download the pdf and check for your roll number.



Alternatively, you can access the result pdf below:





At the time of filling up of Detailed Application Form (DAF), Cadre Preferences were not obtained from the candidates qualified for the IFoS (Main) Examination, 2017 as the Revised Cadre Allocation Policy was under consideration in the Government (Department of Personnel & Training) for the All India Services including the Indian Forest Service.



The Government has issued the Cadre Allocation Policy on 05.09.2017, which is available on the DOP&T's Website (i.e. http://persmin.gov.in/AIS1/QryCA.asp). In accordance with this Revised Cadre Allocation Policy, all the candidates, who have qualified for the Personality Test (Interview) of the Indian Forest Service Examination, 2017, are requested to fill up the Addendum to DAF ONLINE for submitting the Cadre Preferences. The Addendum to DAF will be available on the Commission's Website from 10-18 January, 2018 (6:00 p.m.).



If a candidate fails to submit the Addendum to DAF by last date/time, it will be considered that the candidate has no preference to make for Cadres and no request shall be entertained in this regard.



Click here for more



Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the result for Indian Forest Services Main Examination. The Main examination was held in December 2017. Candidates who have qualified the Main examination will have to appear for the personality test. The schedule for the personality test wil be released on the Commission's website shortly. The e-summon letters for the personality test will also be released on the official website subsequently.The Personality Tests of the candidates qualified in main examination will be held in the Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069.Step one: Go to official UPSC website: www.upsc.gov.inStep two: Click on the 'Written Result: IFS Main Examination 2017' link in What's New window.Step three: In the new window, click on the result pdf link.Step four: Download the pdf and check for your roll number.Alternatively, you can access the result pdf below:At the time of filling up of Detailed Application Form (DAF), Cadre Preferences were not obtained from the candidates qualified for the IFoS (Main) Examination, 2017 as the Revised Cadre Allocation Policy was under consideration in the Government (Department of Personnel & Training) for the All India Services including the Indian Forest Service.The Government has issued the Cadre Allocation Policy on 05.09.2017, which is available on the DOP&T's Website (i.e. http://persmin.gov.in/AIS1/QryCA.asp). In accordance with this Revised Cadre Allocation Policy, all the candidates, who have qualified for the Personality Test (Interview) of the Indian Forest Service Examination, 2017, are requested to fill up the Addendum to DAF ONLINE for submitting the Cadre Preferences. The Addendum to DAF will be available on the Commission's Website from 10-18 January, 2018 (6:00 p.m.). If a candidate fails to submit the Addendum to DAF by last date/time, it will be considered that the candidate has no preference to make for Cadres and no request shall be entertained in this regard.Click here for more Jobs News