UPSC Recruitment 2017: Admit Card For CDS (I) Written Exam 2018 Released; Check At Upsc.gov.in

The admit cards would be available for download till February 4, 2018.
How to download UPSC CDS Exam (I) 2018 Admit Card?
Step one: Go to UPSC Official website: www.upsc.nic.in
Step two: Click on the 'e-admit card: Combined Defence Service Examination (I) 2018'.
Step three: Click on the admit card link.
Step four: Select either registration number or roll number as the mode of download for admit card.
Step five: Enter the required information and submit.
Step six: Download and print your admit card.
After printing your admit card, go through the details mentioned on the admit card carefully. In case of any discrepancy bring it to the notice of UPSC immediately.
The exam is being conducted for 100 vacancies at Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, 45 vacancies at Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, 32 vacancies at Air Force Academy, Hyderabad, and 225 (male candidates) vacancies at Officers Training Academy, Chennai. There are 12 vacancies for SSC Women (Non-technical) course at Officers Training Academy, Chennai.
CommentsEducation News