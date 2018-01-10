UPSC Recruitment 2017: Admit Card For CDS (I) Written Exam 2018 Released; Check At Upsc.gov.in Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for Combined Defence Service Examination (I) 2018.

Share EMAIL PRINT UPSC Recruitment 2017: Admit Card For CDS (I) Written Exam 2018 Released New Delhi: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for Combined Defence Service Examination (I) 2018. Candidates would be able to download their admit card using either their registration number or roll number. The notification for the Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2018 including SSC Women (Non-Technical) courses was released in November 2017 and the application process was conducted till December 4, 2017. The exam will be conducted in February 2018.



The admit cards would be available for download till February 4, 2018.



How to download UPSC CDS Exam (I) 2018 Admit Card?



Step one: Go to UPSC Official website: www.upsc.nic.in

Step two: Click on the 'e-admit card: Combined Defence Service Examination (I) 2018'.

Step three: Click on the admit card link.

Step four: Select either registration number or roll number as the mode of download for admit card.

Step five: Enter the required information and submit.

Step six: Download and print your admit card.



After printing your admit card, go through the details mentioned on the admit card carefully. In case of any discrepancy bring it to the notice of UPSC immediately.



The exam is being conducted for 100 vacancies at Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, 45 vacancies at Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, 32 vacancies at Air Force Academy, Hyderabad, and 225 (male candidates) vacancies at Officers Training Academy, Chennai. There are 12 vacancies for SSC Women (Non-technical) course at Officers Training Academy, Chennai.



Click here for more









Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for Combined Defence Service Examination (I) 2018. Candidates would be able to download their admit card using either their registration number or roll number. The notification for the Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2018 including SSC Women (Non-Technical) courses was released in November 2017 and the application process was conducted till December 4, 2017. The exam will be conducted in February 2018.The admit cards would be available for download till February 4, 2018.Step one: Go to UPSC Official website: www.upsc.nic.inStep two: Click on the 'e-admit card: Combined Defence Service Examination (I) 2018'.Step three: Click on the admit card link.Step four: Select either registration number or roll number as the mode of download for admit card.Step five: Enter the required information and submit.Step six: Download and print your admit card.After printing your admit card, go through the details mentioned on the admit card carefully. In case of any discrepancy bring it to the notice of UPSC immediately.The exam is being conducted for 100 vacancies at Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, 45 vacancies at Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, 32 vacancies at Air Force Academy, Hyderabad, and 225 (male candidates) vacancies at Officers Training Academy, Chennai. There are 12 vacancies for SSC Women (Non-technical) course at Officers Training Academy, Chennai. Click here for more Education News