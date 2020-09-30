UPSC Civil Services Exam: Top Court To Hear Plea Seeking Postponement Of Exam Today

UPSC has scheduled the Civil Services preliminary exam on October 4.

The Supreme Court will hear today the petition filed by 20 Civil Services aspirants seeking postponement of the exam scheduled on October 4. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has opposed the plea in the top court. On Monday, the Commission had told the court that it is not possible for it to postpone the exam any further. The Civil Services exam was earlier scheduled on May 31; it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown which was imposed in the country to contain the spread of the coronavirus infection.

On Monday, in a hearing conducted through video conferencing, a bench comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar, B R Gavai and Krishna Murari had asked the UPSC to file an affidavit by Tuesday. It had also asked the Commission to apprise it of the "logistical arrangements" made for conducting civil services preliminary exams in view of alarming spurt of COVID-19 cases as also floods in various parts of the country.

Meanwhile, UPSC has already scheduled the Civil Services exam, 2021. The official notification of the exam will be released in February and the exam will be held on June 27.

Selection to Civil Services is done through a preliminary exam, a main written exam and personal interview. For Civil Services 2020 exam, the preliminary exam has not been conducted yet. The exam is scheduled on October 4. Candidates who qualify this exam will sit for the main written exam and subsequently appear for interview.

