Civil Services Exam 2020: Not Possible To Postpone Exam, UPSC Tells Supreme Court

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has told the Supreme Court today that it is not possible to defer the Civil Services preliminary exam any further. The top court was hearing a petition filed by 20 UPSC aspirants seeking postponement of the exam which is scheduled on October 4. The petitioners have asked to postpone the exam by 2-3 months in view of the flood situation in many states and the COVID-19 crisis the country is facing right now.

The UPSC has been asked to file an affidavit tomorrow.

The Civil Services exam, billed to be one of the toughest exams of the country, is held annually for selection of candidates to IAS, IPS and other Civil Services. The exam was initially scheduled on May 31, however, due to COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown imposed in the country the exam was postponed.

On June 6, the UPSC decided to conduct the exam on October 4.

Admit cards for the Civil Services preliminary exam have already been released.

The UPSC had give an extra chance to candidates to change their preference for exam centre. Usually candidates are asked to give their preferences for the exam centres while filling the application form. Due to the COVID-19 situation and in order to make it convenient for the candidates to appear for the exam, the UPSC had opened the application form link and gave one more chance to candidates to change their exam centres.

Candidates who qualify the preliminary exam will appear for the main exam which is scheduled on January 8, 2021.

