UPSC Prelims 2020: Supreme Court To Hear Plea Seeking Postponement Of Exam Today

UPSC prelims 2020 is scheduled on October 4.

The Supreme Court will hear today a plea seeking postponement of Civil Services exam. The top court had sought response from the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and the Centre on this matter last week and had listed the matter today for hearing.

UPSC has scheduled the Civil Services preliminary exam on October 4. The exam was earlier scheduled on May 31, however, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the exam could not be held and was rescheduled.

The plea, filed by 20 UPSC aspirants, seek to defer the exam by 2-3 months due to flood situation and COVID-19 crisis in the country.

The top court has sought response from the UPSC and Centre on this matter and has listed the matter for hearing on September 28.

"Conducting the aforesaid examination across India at such perilous time, is nothing else but putting lives of lakhs of young students (including Petitioners herein) at utmost risk and danger of disease and death. Also, the natural calamities like flood, incessant rain, landslides etc. are likely to directly affect the life and health of the Petitioners and many similarly situated students. Hence, the impugned Revised Calendar is utterly arbitrary, unreasonable, whimsical and patently violative of the "Right to Health" and "Right to Life" of the Petitioners herein and lakhs of similarly situated students, under Article 21," the petition has stated.

"It is pertinent to mention here that despite alarming spurt in COVID-19 pandemic, UPSC did not increase the number of Examination Centres, resulting into a situation where many candidates from rural areas will be forced to travel for around 300-400 Kilometres, in order to reach to their Examination Centres and there will be high probability of such aspirants, getting affected while using public transportation for such travel," the petitioners have said in the plea.

After rescheduling the exam, the UPSC had given the candidates one more chance to change their preferences for exam centre if they won't be able to appear for the exam from the centres preferred by them earlier . Usually, candidates are asked to give the preferences for exam centres while filling application forms. The exam centres are allocated on the basis of the preferences given by the candidates and the capacity of the exam centre.

