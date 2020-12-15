NDA, NA Exam (I) 2021 Details To Be Announced On December 30

UPSC will conduct the NDA, NA exam on April 18, 2021.

The details of the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) exam will be released on December 30. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the exam on April 18. Application forms will be available on the website of the UPSC till January 19, 2021.

"The dates of notification, commencement and duration of Examinations/ RTs are liable to alteration, if the circumstances so warrant," the Commission has said.

This will be the first NDA, NA exam of 2021.

The exam is held for admission to NDA and NA and is held twice a year-in April and in September.

This year the exam could not be held twice as during the April edition of the exam complete lockdown was imposed in the country to contain the spread of COVID-19 infection. Both the editions of the exam was held in a single sitting in September.

Admission to the NDA and NA is done on the basis of the results of the written examination which is conducted by the UPSC and the intelligence and personality test which is conducted by the Services Selection Board. Candidates who qualify the written test will be eligible to appear for the interview.

The details of the second NDA and NA exam will be announced on June 9, 2021. The exam will be held on September 5, 2021.

