UPSC Declares Engineering Services Exam (Prelims) Result Candidates can check the UPSC ESE result 2018 at the official website upsc.gov.in.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the preliminary exam result for Engineering Services Exam (ESE or IES) 2018. The result declared discipline wise is available on the official website upsc.gov.in. Qualified candidates are now eligible for the UPSC ESE Main exam. 'The Marks obtained in Preliminary/Stage-I Examination by the candidates who are declared qualified for admission to the Main/Stage-II Examination will be counted for determining their final order of merit. The number of candidates to be admitted to the Main/Stage-II Examination will be about six to seven times of the total approximate number of vacancies to be filled in the year through this examination.'



Admit card for the main exam will be available 21 days before the exam date.



UPSC ESE 2018: Main Exam Pattern Main exam will comprise of two conventional type papers in the respective discipline, carrying 300 marks each

Candidates will be allowed three hours to complete the exam

The question paper will be set in English only

After main exam candidates twice the number of vacancies will be shortlisted for the personality test

In February first week UPSC came out with the official notification for Civil Services (Preliminary) and Indian Forest Services (Preliminary) exam 2018. The number of vacancies advertised under the Civil Services is 782 which also include 32 vacancies for candidates who fall under the Benchmark Disability category. The preliminary exam for both the services will be conducted on 3 June 2018. The last date to apply is 6 March 2018.



