Geo-Scientist, Geologist Exam Final Result Out; 83 Qualify

The exam, as per new pattern, will be held on January 19.

79 candidates have been selected to join the Geological Survey of India as Geologists, Geophysicist and Chemists on the basis of UPSC's Combined Geo-Scientist and Geologist Examination, 2019. 4 candidates have also been declared qualified for Junior Hydrogeologist post in the Central Ground Water Board.

Parag Porwal has topped the exam for Geologist post, Monika Dixit has topped among the candidates selected for Geophysicist post and Pranamita Mukherjee is the topper among candidates selected for Chemist post.

Deepa Gupta, Umareddy Dereddy, Pravas Kumar Sethi and Mukesh Anand have been selected for Junior Hydrogeologist post in the Central Ground Water Board.

This is the last Combined Geo-Scientist and Geologist Examination based on old exam pattern, where selection was through a written exam and interview.

This year onwards, UPSC will follow a new exam pattern, where selection will be through two successive exams and interview. The Commission had notified about the change in July 2018.

UPSC will select candidates on the basis of preliminary exam, main exam and personality test or interview. The preliminary exam will be computer based and will have two papers. Unlike few other exams, the marks obtained in the prelims will be counted for deciding the final merit list. The main exam will be a descriptive paper.

